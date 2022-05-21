New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 23 engagements, including meetings with three world leaders, in around 40 hours of stay in Japan where he will join US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of Australia and Japan at the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24, official sources said.

They said Modi during his visit will have business, diplomatic and community interactions.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ‘Just Building Ashram Schools Will Not Be Sufficient, What Is Needed Is Quality Education’, Says Ajit Pawar.

He will interact with over 30 Japanese CEOs and also with hundreds of Indian diaspora members.

The prime minister will spend one night in Tokyo and two nights in the plane travelling, the sources said.

Also Read | ICMR Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Vacancies of Scientists on recruit.icmr.org.in; Check Details Here.

Modi will have bilateral talks with Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during the summit which is taking place amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart.

While announcing the prime minister's participation in the summit, the External Affairs Ministry had said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on 24 May 2022 along with President Joseph R Biden Jr. of the US and the Prime Minister of Australia."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)