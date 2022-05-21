Mumbai, May 21: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ) has invited applications for the ICMR recruitment 2022 vacancy for Scientists-C. According to sources, the application process for the same is underway. The last date for the submission of the online application form is June 5 at 5: 30 pm.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the ICMR Recruitment 2022 can visit the official website of ICMR at recruit.icmr.org.in. As per reports, the ICMR Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies of the Scientist-C post. CISCE Board Exams: 10th and 12th Board Exams To Be Held Once a Year From 2023.

The upper age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years. The application fee for the ICMR recruitment 2022 is Rs 1500. SC/ST/PwD and women candidates have been exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Educational qualification required for ICMR Recruitment 2022

Candidates who are interested to apply for the ICMR Recruitment 2022 must have a first-class post-graduate degree from a recognized university in Public Health Entomology. Besides, candidates who have four years R&D/ teaching/ working experience in a Govt/ Public Sector/ Private institution in the relevant specialization can also apply. On the other hand, candidates having a second-year post-graduate degree with a P.h.D from a recognized university in Public Health Entomology and four years R&D/ teaching/ working experience in a Govt/ Public Sector/ Private institution in the relevant specialization are also eligible to apply for the ICMR Recruitment 2022.

Steps to apply for ICMR Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ICMR at recruit.icmr.org.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Register and proceed with the registration

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the application for future reference

Candidates can check the detailed notification hereBefore applying for the ICMR Recruitment 2022, make sure that the Google Chrome browser is updated in order to fill out the application form.

