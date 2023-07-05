New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him of assistance to people affected by land subsidence in Joshimath. The Chief Minister also said that he also discussed with the Prime Minister, Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra during the meeting.

"PM has assured that he will provide assistance for the people affected in Joshimath. Char Dham Yatra is underway and so far 34 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra. Kanwar Yatra is going to start today. I had discussions with the Prime Minister regarding that as well," CM Dhami said in Delhi after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

"I also informed the PM that the GST collection in Uttarakhand has increased by 23%. I requested PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand soon," The Chief Minister added.

Earlier this year, many residential and commercial buildings in Joshimath developed cracks due to land subsidence due to which many people had to be relocated from their hoses to safe buildings. And a number of commercial buildings also had to be demolished.

Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that 863 buildings with cracks had been noticed due to the disaster.

The Uttarakhand Police has tightened security arrangements ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, which starts on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Monday, "The police will keep an eye on every detail of the Kanwar Yatra starting tomorrow. In addition to the 333 CCTVs, drone cameras are being used to monitor every zone."

The Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees who are termed Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the River Ganga and then worship the God with that water. (ANI)

