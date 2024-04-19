India News | PM Modi Has Been Working for Country Without Vacation for Last 23 Years: Home Minister Shah

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the country without any vacation for the last 23 years, whereas Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on vacation abroad every three months.

He also appealed to people to vote cautiously in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the country is witnessing a high voter turn out in the first phase of the polling and he claimed people are seen shouting slogans in support of PM Modi after casting their votes.

