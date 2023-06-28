New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, met here on Wednesday.

BJP president J P Nadda was also part of the deliberations amid speculation over changes in the government and organisations, including at the state-level, as the party gears up for key Assembly elections due later in the year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

There was no official word on the meeting that came against the backdrop of Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh holding marathon deliberations over organisational and political issues.

