Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday evening, drawing massive crowds in the heart of Gujarat's capital after addressing a public rally earlier in the day in Bhuj.

Standing atop a specially-decorated vehicle adorned with fresh flowers, Prime Minister Modi waved to a sea of enthusiastic supporters who had gathered along the route to greet him.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's Airbases Still in ICU': PM Narendra Modi Says Operation Sindoor Is a Mission to Protect Humanity, End Terrorism.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Patil.

Supporters lined the streets waving tricolour flags and chanting slogans, turning the event into a vibrant spectacle.

Also Read | 'Amit Shah Should Resign': Congress Alleges Union Home Minister 'Failed Most Miserably' in Restoring Normalcy in Manipur.

Security personnel ensured smooth movement of the convoy as people showered flower petals on the Prime Minister's vehicle.

Earlier in Bhuj, PM Modi addressed a large public rally and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore. These included major initiatives in power, renewable energy, ports, and infrastructure sectors.

"Bhuj's growth story is remarkable. The projects launched today will accelerate progress in power, renewable energy, ports and other infrastructure," he said in a post on X.

Power sector projects include transmission projects to evacuate renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and the ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi. It also covers the Kandla port development and multiple road, water and solar projects by the Gujarat government.

At the rally, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, is a "mission to protect humanity and end terrorism" and asserted that whoever tries to bleed Indian will be replied in the same language.

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor and said, India's retaliation in the wake of Pakistani aggression was so strong "that their airbases are still in ICU."

PM Modi said it was the valour and bravery of India's Armed Forces that Pakistan waved the white flag. He said India has a zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor made our policy crystal clear. Whoever will make us bleed will see a similar response. At no cost will they be spared. Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism. We waited for 15 days to see if Pakistan would take any steps against terrorism, but probably, terrorism is their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our armed forces a free hand," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said those raising an eye against India will not be spared.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India subsequently repelled aggression by Pakistan and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.PM Modi recalled that he had said in a rally in Bihar after the Pahalgam terror attack that the terror camps would be destroyed.

He said India's target was the headquarters of terror organisations, and these were hit with precision.

"This shows how capable and disciplined our armed forces are. We have shown the world that we can destroy terror camps and their bases from within our country," he said.

India has also sent seven all-party delegations to partners across the world to highlight the country's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)