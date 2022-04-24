New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Hailing the Amrit Sarovar scheme of the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while quoting from ancient scriptures said water conservation is a social and spiritual duty of every person.

The PM on Sunday in his 88th monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' emphasised on water conservation in the country while stating that it's key to the progress of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the construction of 75 Amrit Sarovar (ponds) in every district of the country.

"This rising heat equally increases our responsibility to save water. During the (Azadi ka) Amrit Mahotsav, 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of the country. You can imagine how big the campaign is. The day is not far when there will be 75 Amrit Sarovars, one in your own city," said PM Modi.

Emphasising efforts for water conservation, PM Modi said, "Vedas and Puranas have termed water conservation as the social and spiritual duty of every person."

"In Valmiki Ramayana, special emphasis has been laid on water conservation, on connecting water sources. Similarly, students of history would know, how much engineering was developed in India regarding water even during the Indus-Saraswati and Harappan civilizations," he added.

PM Modi also said that "the availability of water determines the progress and speed of any country".

PM Modi hailed the efforts made by a Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh by rejuvenating a pond that used to be filled with garbage.

"I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, with the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks," he said.

"Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, the children there for this effort," he added.

"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

