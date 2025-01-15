Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new International Society for Krishna Consciousness' (ISKCON) temple at Khargar area of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude in getting to be part of the inauguration of the temple named Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: LNJP Hospital Technician Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 19-Year-Old Woman.

"Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple is being inaugurated on this great land of knowledge and devotion, with the efforts of ISKCON. I am fortunate that I am getting the blessings of playing a role in this divine inauguration," the PM said.

The PM also admired the form of the temple reflecting the tradition of spiritualty and knowledge

Also Read | India News | From IIT Bombay to Spiritual Heights: Baba Abhay Singh’s Journey of Devotion, Divine Connection.

"I was just seeing that the outline of the Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohan Ji Mandir Parishad, the idea behind this temple, its form, reflects the entire tradition of spirituality and knowledge. Various forms of God can be seen in the temple. I am confident that this temple complex will become a holy centre for enriching the faith as well as the consciousness of India. I congratulate all the saints and members of ISKCON and the people of Maharashtra for this noble work," he said.

PM Modi further remembered former ISKCON chairman Gopal Krishna Goswami, who passed away on May 5, 2024.

"Today, on this occasion, I am also emotionally remembering the most revered Gopalkrishna Goswami Maharaj. His vision is attached to this project. His blessings are associated with his immense devotion towards Lord Shri Krishna. Today he may not be here in his physical body, but we are all feeling his spiritual presence."

Mentioning how the followers of ISKCON are 'tied by the thread of devotion' to Krishna, he praised Srila Prabhupada Swami, the founder of ISKCON.

"During colonialism, Srila Prabhupada took forward the importance of 'Ved, Vedant and Gita'. He did the ritual of linking Vedant to the consciousness of people. In 70 years, when people usually think that they have fulfilled their duty, that's when he began the mission of ISKCON," the PM added.

He further added the 'contituous work' of the government in the interest of the country's people.

He added, "I am satisfied that our government is also continuously working in the interest of the countrymen with full dedication and a spirit of service...Construction of toilets in every house, providing Ujjwala gas connection to every poor woman, providing tap water facility to every house, providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to every poor person."

The PM also talked about the 'Krishna circuit,' which is aimed at connecting various pilgrimage and religious sites across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BJP MP Hema Malini shared the stage with the PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)