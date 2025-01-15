New Delhi, January 15: A 19-year-old woman has accused a technician at LNJP Hospital of sexual assault, leading to his arrest in central Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. In a statement, police said the victim and the accused knew each other for the past four-five months. The complainant recently discovered that the accused who claimed to be unmarried was already married, according to the statement. Delhi Shocker: Man Held Arrested Killing Brother-in-Law by Smashing His Head With Grind Stone for ‘Ill-Treating’ His Sister.

Police said they are investigating interactions between them to gather more evidence. Based on the woman's complaint filed at the IP Estate Police Station, a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and the accused was taken into custody, it further said.

