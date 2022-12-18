People showered flower petals on PM Narendra Modi's car as he was holding a roadshow in Agartala. PM Modi is to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives in different sectors including telecom, road, and infrastructure among others worth over Rs 4,350 crores in Tripura. PM Narendra Modi Attends North Eastern Council’s Golden Jubilee Function in Shillong, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 2450 Crores

#WATCH | People shower flower petals on PM Modi's car as he holds a roadshow in Tripura's Agartala PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs 4,350 crores here. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/157GcXhbx5 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

