New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Bihar's Siwan on Thursday, as per a release from the Prime Minister's Office.

Extending greetings to all present, the Prime Minister paid respects to Baba Mahendra Nath and Baba Hans Nath, and invoked the sacred presence of Sohgara Dham.

Describing Siwan as an inspiring land in India's freedom struggle, PM Modi underlined that this land has empowered the nation's democracy and strengthened the Constitution. He highlighted that Siwan gave the country a great son in Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who played a pivotal role in both drafting the Constitution and guiding the country's direction. The release said that the Prime Minister further acknowledged Siwan's contribution in the form of a great social reformer, Braj Kishore Prasad, who dedicated his life to the cause of women's empowerment.

Modi expressed happiness that the mission of such great souls is being advanced with strong resolve by the Union and State governments. He stated that today's programme is a part of these continued efforts. The Prime Minister announced that projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated and foundation stones laid from the same platform, emphasising that these developmental initiatives will lead Bihar toward a brighter future and contribute to building a prosperous state. Modi remarked that the projects will play a major role in the growth of regions like Siwan, Sasaram, Buxar, Motihari, Bettiah, and Arrah. He highlighted that these initiatives will ease the lives of the poor, the deprived, Dalits, Mahadalits, backwards and extremely backwards communities and extended warm congratulations to the people of Bihar for these projects, the PMO release said.

Stating that he had just returned from a foreign visit, Modi shared that during the tour, he engaged in discussions with leaders of some of the world's most developed nations. He highlighted that global leaders are deeply impressed by India's rapid growth. The Prime Minister remarked that these leaders see India emerging as the world's third-largest economic powerhouse and affirmed that Bihar will play a major role in this transformation. "A prosperous Bihar will significantly contribute to the country's overall development", described Modi, attributing the confidence to the strength and capability of the people of Bihar. The Prime Minister commended the people for eradicating the era of lawlessness in the state. He observed that today's youth in Bihar know the state's condition two decades ago only through stories and anecdotes. Pointing out that they may not fully grasp the extent of deterioration caused during that period of misrule, PM Modi emphasized that Bihar, which led India's progress for centuries, had once become a symbol of forced migration due to the grip of previous regimes, it said.

Emphasising that for every resident of Bihar, self-respect is paramount, the Prime Minister remarked that my Bihari brothers and sisters demonstrate remarkable resilience, succeeding even in the most difficult circumstances. He asserted that they never compromise on their self-respect. However, the Prime Minister noted that the previous regimes severely hurt Bihar's pride. He criticized these regimes of rampant corruption, which turned poverty into Bihar's misfortune. Despite numerous challenges, he said, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the present government has brought Bihar back on the path of development. Modi cited that in the last 10-11 years, approximately 55,000 kilometers of rural roads have been constructed in Bihar. He added that over 1.5 crore homes have been provided with electricity connections while 1.5 crore households have received water connections. Modi noted that more than 45,000 Common Service Centres have been established across the state, highlighting that new start-ups are now emerging in small towns across Bihar.

Noting that the momentum of Bihar's development continues to accelerate, Modi cautioned that elements responsible for previous lawlessness are now seeking an opportunity to regain control of the government and Bihar's economic resources. He stated that these groups are resorting to various tactics to achieve their goals. The Prime Minister urged the people of Bihar to remain highly vigilant, emphasising the need to keep those who are poised to derail the journey toward a prosperous Bihar far away.

The Prime Minister remarked that while the country has long heard slogans about eradicating poverty, their government has demonstrated that poverty can indeed be reduced. "In the past decade, a record 25 crore Indians have overcome poverty", highlighted Modi, pointing out that globally renowned institutions like the World Bank have praised India's achievement. He noted that Bihar and, particularly, the government under Nitish Kumar, have played a significant role in this national success. Previously, the Prime Minister stated, more than half of Bihar's population fell into the category of extreme poverty. However, in the last ten years, nearly four crore people in Bihar have overcome poverty.

Pointing out that even decades after independence, millions remained poor not due to a lack of effort, but because they had no path forward, Modi attributed this to the long-standing license raj under the previous regime, which, he said, kept the nation poor. He noted that during that time, every service and opportunity was bound by rigid quota-permit systems, requiring even the smallest tasks to be approved. The Prime Minister stated that under the rule of previous governments, the poor were denied housing, while middlemen siphoned off ration supplies. He emphasized that healthcare remained out of reach for the poor, and education and employment were constant struggles. The Prime Minister observed that citizens had to make countless visits to government offices just to secure electricity or water connections. He added that getting a gas connection required an MP's recommendation, and jobs were inaccessible without bribery or influence. Stating that the worst affected by this system were primarily people from Dalit, Mahadalit, backward, and extremely backward communities, Modi said that while these sections were shown dreams of poverty eradication, a handful of families became millionaires and billionaires in the process.

"Over the past 11 years, our government has remained committed to removing every obstacle from the path of the poor. As a result, visible and impactful outcomes are now emerging", said Modi. He remarked that over the last decade, more than 4 crore poor families across the country have received pucca houses under government initiatives and an additional 3 crore homes are set to be constructed in the coming years. Modi emphasized that this development has significantly benefited the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and extremely backward families in Bihar. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 57 lakh pucca houses have been built in the state alone. In Siwan district, the Prime Minister pointed out, over 1.10 lakh homes have already been constructed for the poor and affirmed that this work is ongoing without interruption. He stated that housing installments were disbursed today for over 50,000 families in Bihar. Modi expressed particular satisfaction that a majority of these houses are registered in the names of mothers and sisters. He noted with pride that women who traditionally never had property in their names are now becoming proud homeowners.

Highlighting that the government is providing not only housing but also free ration, electricity, and water facilities to the poor, the Prime Minister remarked that over the past years, more than 12 crore new households across the country have been connected with tap water. He noted that in Siwan district alone, over 4.5 lakh families received tap water for the first time. Modi stated that the government is working with the objective of ensuring tap connections in every rural household and adequate drinking water in urban areas. He pointed out that in recent years, multiple pipeline and sewage treatment projects have been executed in various cities of Bihar. He added that new pipeline and sewage treatment plants have now been approved for dozens more towns. "All these projects will significantly enhance the quality of life for poor and middle-class families", underlined the Prime Minister.

Strongly criticising the track record of the previous dispensation, Modi stated that their actions have consistently been anti-Bihar and anti-investment. He remarked that whenever these parties speak of development, people are reminded of locked shops, stalled businesses, and crippled industries. The Prime Minister asserted that this is why such parties have never been able to win the trust of Bihar's youth. He stated that these parties have historically promoted dilapidated infrastructure, mafia rule, lawlessness, and corruption.

The Prime Minister remarked that the talented youth of Bihar are closely observing and evaluating the work being done on the ground. He cited the Marhowra Locomotive Factory as a prime example of the NDA's development model in Bihar. He announced that the first engine manufactured at the Marhowra factory is being exported to Africa, marking a historic milestone. Modi emphasized that this factory stands in the Saran district, which was once dismissed as backward by the previous regime. He stated that today, this very district has earned a place on the global manufacturing and export map. Criticizing previous regimes for stalling Bihar's growth engine, the Prime Minister highlighted that an engine made in Bihar will now power trains in Africa, calling it a moment of immense pride. The Prime Minister expressed strong confidence that Bihar will emerge as a major hub for 'Made in India' manufacturing. He added that not only will local produce like makhana, fruits, and vegetables reach international markets, but goods manufactured in Bihar's factories will also find global demand. "The products created by Bihar's youth will strengthen the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat", stated Modi.

Underlining that the modern infrastructure being developed in Bihar will play a crucial role in the state's progress, the Prime Minister remarked that unprecedented investment is being made in roads, railways, air travel, and waterways across Bihar. He noted that Bihar is consistently receiving new trains, including state-of-the-art Vande Bharat trains. Modi also announced a major milestone, stating that before the onset of Sawan, the land of Baba Hariharnath has now been connected to the land of Baba Gorakhnath through the new Vande Bharat Express. He added that the new Patna-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat train offers a modern travel option to devotees of Lord Shiva in Purvanchal. The Prime Minister emphasized that this train also serves as a vital link between the land of Lord Buddha's penance and his Mahaparinirvana site, Kushinagar.

The Prime Minister remarked that such efforts will not only boost industrial and commercial activity in Bihar, but will also greatly benefit the tourism sector. He stated that these developments will help Bihar shine more prominently on the global tourism map. He stressed that as a result, countless employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Bihar.

Affirming that the spirit of the Constitution is to ensure equal opportunities for all and eliminate discrimination, Modi reiterated the government's commitment to this principle through the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He contrasted this with the approach of the previous regime, stating that their politics is centered around "family-first" development, serving only their own interests. He criticised them for harming the interests of millions of families in Bihar and across the country for the sake of their own families. The Prime Minister emphasized that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar stood firmly against such dynastic politics, and accused these parties of repeatedly insulting his legacy. He referred to a recent incident involving another party, where Dr. Ambedkar's photograph was allegedly disrespected, and noted that posters demanding an apology have appeared across Bihar. However, he expressed doubt that any apology would be offered, stating that these parties lack genuine respect for Dalits and Mahadalits. Modi remarked that while previous dispensations place Dr. Ambedkar's image at their feet, he holds Dr. Ambedkar in his heart. He accused them of trying to portray themselves as greater than Dr. Ambedkar by dishonoring him and asserted that the people of Bihar will never forget this insult to Baba Saheb.

The Prime Minister remarked that the launching pad required for Bihar's rapid progress has already been prepared through the efforts of Nitish Kumar. He emphasized that it is now the responsibility of their alliance to work together and take Bihar to new heights of development. Modi expressed full confidence in the youth of Bihar, stating that together, they will restore the state's ancient glory and transform Bihar into a powerful engine of a developed India. He concluded by extending his best wishes for the ongoing development initiatives, it added.

The Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Jitan Ram Manji, Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan, Nityanand Rai, Ram Nath Thakur, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Satish Chandra Dubey were present among other dignitaries at the event. (ANI)

