Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and visited the new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores.

The new dairy complex is a greenfield project and will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like French fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported to other countries.

These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, laid the foundation stone for multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. (ANI)

