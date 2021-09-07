New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated "Shikshak Parv" conclave through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the event.

PM Modi also launched Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India". Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State for Education Jitin Prasada were also present at the event. (ANI)

