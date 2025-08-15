New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, immediately after concluding his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort, met with young students who were special invitees at the celebrations. The Prime Minister shook hands with the various special invitee students, with each of them extending their hands eager for a chance to greet the PM.

While welcoming the Prime Minister, the students wore coordinated orange coloured outfits to spell out 'Naya Bharat,' this year's theme for the Independence Day.

Over 5,000 special guests attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. Coming from across the country, the invitee guests included beneficiaries of various education schemes, Anganwadis, Lakhpati Didis, and sarpanchs.

Expressing their happiness over meeting the PM, the students mentioned that some of them were waiting to see his address since 3 AM today.

"It felt so good that the PM came among us. We were waiting for him since 3 am. We felt so good. He shook hands with us," Bharat, one of the students told ANI.

Another student said how at first they thought that the PM would not have time to meet them as they saw his vehicles almost pass by their group. However, later on, showing his willingness to spend time with students, PM Modi told them that it was not possible for him to go without meeting them.

"The PM met us, we shook hands with him. It felt great to meet him. He told us that he could not have left without meeting us...His vehicle had almost left but he stopped and met us," the student told ANI.

Giving a message of increasing employment opportunities to the young students, PM Modi in his Independence Day speech announced the rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. The scheme aims to give 3.5 crore employment opportunities to youth and provide them with Rs 15,000 when they get their first jobs.

"My country's youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented," Prime Minister Modi announced, giving his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) PM VBRY will create 3.5 employment opportunities to the young people of the country in two years, from August 2025 to July 2027. The scheme also aims to include 1.92 crore first-time workers, helping them get in the workforce.

"Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive Rs 15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 3.5 crore new employment opportunities for the youth," PM Modi added, and receiving loud applause from the young people who attended the Independence Day celebrations live at Red Fort. (ANI)

