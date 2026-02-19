New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined heads of state and government for a family photograph at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The photo session brought together PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The leaders assembled at the venue as part of the summit's formal proceedings, reflecting participation from multiple regions.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre To Announce DA Hike in March? 2% to 5% Rise in Dearness Allowance Likely.

Also present in the group photograph were Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Hellenic Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Switzerland President Guy Parmelin, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Estonian President Alar Karis, along with other heads of state and government representatives attending the summit.

The summit brought together global leaders, policymakers and industry representatives to deliberate on the future of Artificial Intelligence and its governance.

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Must Not Replace Human Potential but Augment It, Says UN Chief Antonio Guterres.

Earlier in the day, addressing the summit, PM Modi described AI as a shift in human history. He said that just as early discoveries such as fire and written script reshaped civilisation, Artificial Intelligence is set to redefine systems and societies.

"When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact," he said, underlining the pace and scale of technological change.

The Prime Minister called for a balance between innovation and responsibility, stating that nations must consider what form of AI will be handed over to future generations. He also drew parallels with nuclear power, noting that technology can have both constructive and destructive outcomes depending on its use. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)