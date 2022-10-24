Kargil (Ladakh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a Kargil visit to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, took part in a special sing-along to the Vande Mataram song on Monday.

In a video, Prime Minister was seen clapping as jawans were singing the Vande Mataram song. The PM was standing in the centre while some of the jawans were tuning guitars and other instruments.

PM Modi landed in Kargil on Monday morning to celebrate Diwali with jawans.

The Prime Minister has been celebrating the festival with soldiers for several years now. He distributed sweets among the Army soldiers. He also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives here in 1999.

Addressing soldiers, Prime Minister said, "For me, all of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil."

"The forces are the pillar of India's security. From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible," he said.

"In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that," he added.

PM said the armed forces are the pillar of the country's safety and security. "A nation is safe when the border is secure, the economy is strong and the society is full of confidence. India wishes this festival of lights paves way for global peace," he said.

Highlighting the reforms in armed forces by the Centre, Prime Minister said the induction of women officers will boost the country's strength.

"Over the last eight years, we have laid emphasis on implementing reforms in the armed forces. We have opened positions in the forces for women. Women's power will strengthen our armed forces. The induction of women officers under 'permanent commission' will result in the growth of our power," he said.

PM said it is because the armed forces are protecting borders that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully.

He said while the jawans are protecting the borders, every citizen in the country is working towards strengthening the nation.

"Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we are working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, Naxalism, corruption. 'Naxalwad' had taken a large part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said when India's strength rises, it is beneficial for global peace and prosperity. (ANI)

