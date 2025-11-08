New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' at the Supreme Court, emphasising that legal aid plays a vital role in ensuring justice is accessible to all.

He also launched the Community Mediation Training Module.

He said when justice is accessible to all, delivered in a timely manner, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background--that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice.

He said ease of doing business and ease of living are truly possible only when ease of justice is also ensured.

PM Modi said that in recent years, several steps have been taken to enhance ease of justice "and going forward, we will accelerate efforts in this direction".

He said mediation has always been an "integral part of our civilisation" and the new Mediation Act carries forward this tradition, giving it a modern form.

"Technology today is emerging as a powerful medium for inclusion and empowerment. The eCourts project in justice delivery stands as a remarkable example of this transformation," PM Modi said.

He said that when people understand the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation.

He noted that it is equally essential that judgements and legal documents are made available in local languages.

Noting that this year marks 30 years of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Prime Minister stated that over the past three decades, NALSA has worked to connect the judiciary with the country's underprivileged citizens. He observed that those who approach legal services authorities often lack resources, representation, and at times, even hope.

Providing them with hope and assistance, he said, is the true meaning of the word "service," which is embedded in NALSA's name. PM Modi expressed confidence that every member of NALSA will continue to serve with patience and professionalism.

Announcing the launch of NALSA's Community Mediation Training Module, PM Modi said it revives the ancient Indian tradition of resolving disputes through dialogue and consensus. From gram panchayats to village elders, mediation has always been a part of Indian civilization.

He remarked that the new Mediation Act is carrying forward this tradition in a modern form. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this training module will help prepare resources for community mediations that will aid in resolving disputes, maintaining harmony, and reducing litigation. (ANI)

