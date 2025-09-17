Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (SNSP) Abhiyaan along with the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh today.

According to an official release, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | 'Deeply Appreciate Italy's Friendship': PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda joined the event from Haryana, where he inaugurated multiple health camps in the presence of Chief Minister Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini and Arti Singh Rao, Health Minister, Haryana, while Union Ministers of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav joined the occasion from the Yashwantrao Chavan Center in Mumbai and Anupriya Patel attended the event from the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan marks the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in India.

Also Read | Election Commission Issues Revised Guidelines for Design, Printing of EVM Ballot Papers To Ensure Clarity and Transparency in Voting Process; Sends Letter to CEOs of States/UTs.

According to the release, the initiative, jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD), will involve organising more than 10 lakh health camps from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities. At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation.

In his address, the Prime Minister stated, "Our mothers and sisters, our Nari Shakti, are the main Aadhar of our Rashtra Pragati (National Development). If a mother is healthy, the whole family stays healthy. A mother's health impacts the whole family. Therefore, this campaign is dedicated to mothers and sisters and for their healthy future."

The Prime Minister noted that "Nari Shakti" is a key pillar of Viksit Bharat and Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar is a "Maha Abhiyaan" towards bringing about women-led development. He underlined that the goal is to ensure that no woman falls victim to a serious illness due to a lack of knowledge or resources.

"Early diagnosis for diseases like hypertension, diabetes, anaemia, or cancer is necessary as they can become fatal later and therefore will be available during this campaign", he stated.

PM urged women to make time for their health and avail themselves of the facilities in the health camps without any apprehension. Noting that sickle cell anaemia is a pertinent issue in the tribal regions of the country, he particularly appealed to tribal women to take advantage of the benefits available during the campaign period.

He also stated that all tests and medicines in the health centres will be available free of cost. "Our resolve is that no mother or daughter should be left behind. Those who require further treatment can avail the protective cover (Suraksha Kavach) provided by the Ayushman cards", he further stated.

Referring to the various schemes launched by the government, the Prime Minister underlined that "our commitment is towards making the lives of women easier and improving their health."

He also said, "On our journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, we are working with the objective of a decline in MMR and IMR. With this objective, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was launched in 2017. More than 4.5 crore pregnant women have benefited from the scheme. In total, more than Rs 19,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of women."

The Prime Minister also handed over the one croreth sickle cell card during the occasion. Highlighting that the government is running a national mission for its elimination, he stated that lakhs of tribal lives have been saved due to Sickle Cell screening. He also informed that more than five crore people have been screened under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission, which was launched in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

CM Mohan Yadav stated that the last 11 years have witnessed a historic transformation in the country and thanked the Prime Minister for choosing the tribal region of Dhar for launching the various initiatives today.

The campaign is being organised from September 17 to October 2, 2025, at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country. More than ten lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide.

The launch event of SNSP Abhiyaan was organised across the country today. Chief Ministers and Governors of various states graced the event in their respective regions, as per the release.

Public representatives, including Central and State Ministers, MPs and other public representatives, have joined the campaign. ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, SHGs, PRIs, urban local bodies, MY Bharat volunteers, and youth groups are spearheading community mobilisation at the grassroots level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)