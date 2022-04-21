Dahod (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): As part of the 'Make in India' and 'Make for World' initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Indian Railways' Dahod Workshop project which is set to become a manufacturing unit for 9,000 horse power (HP) electric locomotives.

At the foundation laying ceremony, the Prime Minister said an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore is being done in the project which expects to produce 1,200 High Horse Power 9,000 HP locomotives and provide employment to thousands of people.

Indian Railway expects that the first locomotive will turn out from the factory in early 2024-- a project which is expected to boost the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Programme of the Indian government led by PM Modi.

"These locomotives will play a vital role in revolutionizing the freight movement in the country," mentions Indian Railways.

These high horsepower locomotives will help to decongest the saturated tracks by improving the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains, it said.

The project, Indian Railways said, is capable to haul a load of 4,500 tonnes of cargo load at a maximum speed of 120 kmph. "These locomotives will be a game-changer for the movement of cargo trains."

This new project would help in upgrading the technical skills of existing manpower through training and supervision by a technology partner, said Indian Railways.

"It would help in the development of the region through 3,500 direct and 7,000 indirect employment generation," it said.

The Dahod workshop will manufacture Broad Gauge electric locomotives for Indian Railways and Standard Gauge electric locomotives for the export market.

The locomotive will be manufactured with the use of Green Energy and will have a green manufacturing tag. High Horse Power Freight locomotives will improve haulage capacity and speed of freight trains and thereby decongesting the saturated tracks and reducing the logistic cost.

Dahod is the main Railway Station on Delhi-Mumbai Route. Dahod Railway workshop was established in 1926 for a periodic overhaul of steam locomotives.

Spread over an area of 67.67 Acres with 16 Acres of covered area, Dahod Workshop is presently engaged in activities like Periodic Overhaul (POH) of Wagons, Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMU) and Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMU); repair and manufacturing of Wheels; Mid Term Rehabilitation of Locomotives; and Assembly and Periodic Overhaul of Tower Cars. (ANI)

