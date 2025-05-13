New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI) With the BJP having embarked on Tiranga Yatra to highlight the achievements of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor, Chief Ministers and other leaders from NDA ruled states are also expected to be in the national capital next week and would be briefed on the precision strikes carried out in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government had said that perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack will face severe punishment.

Sources said that the NDA leaders will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sources said the meeting of NDA leaders on May 25 will give a strong message in terms of national security.

"A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor and understanding on cessation of hostlities. All the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers have been invited for the meeting. This will give a strong message in terms of national security," the source said

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the PM's address to the nation has shaped India's new doctrine.

"His address was a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world. It's Buddha Purnima today, and we remember the path to peace. But, as history teaches us, lasting peace is secured through strength. We walk the path to peace, but we also practice Zero Tolerance towards terrorism," Naidu said in a post on X.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's success. Tiranga Yatra will continue till May 23.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders and workers joined the yatra in the national capital.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride.

The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement.

In preparation, BJP president JP Nadda held a key strategy meeting on May 12 at the party headquarters with general secretaries.

The party also plans to hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign's message digitally and reach younger audiences.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces also repelled subsequent Pakistan aggression and pounded airbases in Pakistan.

Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP aims to remind citizens of India's resolute stand against terrorism and to foster a deeper sense of nationalism and unity across the country. (ANI)

