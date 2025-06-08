Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 'Hind Di Chadar' drama staging program at Doon Medical College Auditorium, Dehradun, under the joint aegis of Uttarakhand Sikh Coordination Committee and Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and efforts in maintaining Sikhs legacy, the Chief Minister added, "The Prime Minister has made the entire world aware of the history of Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The country is moving ahead under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister. Work is being done to fulfil many demands of the Sikh community".

Also Read | Modi Government Celebrates 11 Years of 'Shashkt Nari', Says 'Women Central to India's Growth Story'.

On 'Hind Di Chadar' play organised in Dehradun, that pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "... This is not just a theatrical performance but a big message. Through this drama, we can tell the young generation how the sacrifice of a truthful person can inspire society and send a message to many generations to come... After the country's independence, PM Narendra Modi's government has worked to fulfil many demands of our Sikh community."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "The life of Guru Tegh Bahadur is very inspiring... The play 'Hind Ki Chadar' is being staged here and it will give a great message to our future generations..."

Also Read | JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur Releases JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Result, Know Steps To Check.

He further said, "The Chardham Yatra is going well and many devotees are coming... A good record will be made this time. This year we have already made all the arrangements for the Yatra."

Earlier today, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that the state government is committed to the preservation and promotion of literature and culture. He said the government has initiated steps to honour eminent litterateurs through the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman' and is providing grants under the 'Financial Assistance Scheme for Publication of Books in Various Languages'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)