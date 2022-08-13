New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Lauding the achievements of Indian athletes in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the athletes not just won medals for the country but strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and inspired the youth in every sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games, which concluded in Birmingham at his official residence on Saturday.

Addressing the athletes, the Prime Minister said, "Before the commencement of Commonwealth Games, I had told you and promised you in a way that when you come back we will celebrate 'Vijayotsav' together. I was confident that you will come back victorious. I am happy that all of you have taken time out of your schedule to come to meet me at my residence as members of the family. I, just like all other Indians, feel proud to be talking to you. I welcome you all."

"You not only give a medal to the country, you not only give an opportunity to celebrate, be proud but also strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. You inspire the youth of the country to do better not only in sports but also in other sectors," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said that in the last few weeks, the country has made two major achievements in the field of sports. Along with the historic performance in the Commonwealth Games, the PM said the country has organized Chess Olympiad in the country for the first time.

The PM said it is a matter of pride that with the hard work of the athletes and inspiring achievement, the country is entering 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal'.

PM Modi further said, "Be it Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, the way daughters have dominated, it is amazing. This time we have created a new way of winning in four new games as compared to last time. From lawn bowls to athletics, there has been phenomenal performance. With this performance, the interest of youth towards new sports in the country is going to increase a lot."

"All of you were competing there, but crores of Indians were watching you here. Till late night, your every action, every move was being tracked. Many people went to sleep after setting alarms to watch your performance," stated PM Modi.

He said the country not only successfully hosted Chess Olympiad but continuing its rich tradition in Chess, gave its best performance. "I also congratulate all players who participated and those who won medals at the Chess Olympiad," PM said.

This is the first time the Prime Minister physically interacted with winners of the Commonwealth Games after their spectacular performance in Birmingham. Earlier PM Modi had hosted the contingent of medal winners of Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

PM Modi had already wished every athlete who won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister had turned to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Indian athletes after they bagged medals at the event. The prime minister also sent his wishes to those who failed to finish on the podium.

From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.

India has delivered its fourth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.The Indian women's cricket team also created history as they won the silver medal in CWG's first-ever T20 event.

One of the major highlights of the mega event was the clinching of a gold medal by Nikhat Zareen.

After winning the medal in the final of the women's 50kg Light Flyweight category, Zareen said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she will take his autograph on her boxing gloves.

Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) on Sunday.Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

"I am very excited to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves," Nikhat Zareen had told ANI after winning the gold on August 07.The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026. (ANI)

