New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the former President Ram Nath Kovind at the latter's residence on the occasion of Diwali.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Went to former President Ram Nath Kovind Ji's residence and wished him as well his family a happy Diwali."

Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. Kovind was also the Bihar Governor before becoming president of the country.

Earlier today, PM Modi also met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spent his Diwali morning with Indian Army soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha and extended festival greetings to the people of the country.

Addressing a gathering of soldiers at Lepcha, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the security personnel posted at the borders and told them, "In the last 30-35 years, there has not been a single Diwali that I have not celebrated with you."

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. (ANI)

