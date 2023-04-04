New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes on the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira and said that he showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society.

Lord Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

"Today is a special day, when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," Tweeted PM Modi.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir who was given the name of Vardhaman in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family who at the age of 30 decided to renounce sensual pleasures and leave royalty. He practised austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the countrymen on Mahavir Jayanti.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Mahavir Jayanti. The teachings given by Lord Mahavir and his five principles of non-violence, truth, asteya, brahmacharya and aparigraha will always guide us," tweeted Shah.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda extended his wishes saying that Lord Mahavir's ascetic life and teachings will always inspire to serve humanity by following the path of religion.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on Lord Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir's ascetic life and his teachings always inspire us to serve humanity by following the path of religion. I pray that this auspicious occasion brings prosperity to all of you," Nadda tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Mahavir's teachings have strengthened the spirit of peace, harmony, and non-violence in our society.

"I bow to Bhagwan Mahavir on his Jayanti. His teachings have strengthened the spirit of peace, harmony, and non-violence in our society. At 2.00 PM today, I shall join 'Mahavir Jayanti' celebrations opposite Red Fort in Delhi," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings. The core teachings of Mahavira are non-violence, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment. Indrabhuti Gautama was the main disciple of Mahavira who wrote his master's teachings for the benefit of the world.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programs and lectures by religious scholars and leaders.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion by the Jain community to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of ahimsa parmo dharma or non-violence is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)

