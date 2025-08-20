New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary today, my tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Apart from PM Modi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi shared a post on her official 'X' handle and paid tribute to her father and late India PM Rajiv Gandhi.

"From you, we inherited the values of compassion, love, and patriotism. Both of us will forever uphold these values. No one will be able to break them, no one will be able to stop them, nor will our steps ever falter," the 'X' post read.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday paid floral tribute to his late father and former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. She was joined by her husband, Robert Vadra, and son Raihan Vadra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP P Chidambaram also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his prayers on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. In his 'X' post, Kharge mentioned that the Indian National Congress will celebrate the day as "Sadbhavana Diwas."

"Today, as we observe Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable leader who inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century. Innumerable achievements for India exemplified Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and brought transformative changes in the country. We pay our deepest respects to him on his birth anniversary," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

Rajiv Gandhi took charge of Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Under his government, India saw the start of the modernisation process in its economy, as he promoted technology, telecommunications, and education reforms.

Rajiv Gandhi played a pivotal role in modernising the country's technological infrastructure. His vision helped lay the foundation for India's IT boom in the 1990s and beyond. His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software to promote IT growth. His government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies in 1988, boosting India's software industry. His government also encouraged computer education in schools and universities. (ANI)

