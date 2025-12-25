Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi stated that he remained dedicated throughout his life to the service of the motherland.

Also Read | Are You Getting Calls Claiming to Be From DoT or TRAI Warning of Mobile Number Suspension? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Says Calls Not From Government Authorities.

"He played an important role in awakening national consciousness along with social reform to break the chains of slavery. His unmatched contribution to the field of education in the country can never be forgotten", the Prime Minister said.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Respectful tributes to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the service of the motherland. He played a key role in awakening national consciousness along with social reform to break the chains of slavery. His incomparable contribution to the education sector of the country can never be forgotten."

Also Read | SIR Drive in Tamil Nadu: Election Commission Issues Notices to Nearly 10 Lakh Voters Over Errors in Electoral Roll Revision.

Born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh, Malviya played a key role in the Indian independence struggle against British rule and founded the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916.He is also remembered for his role in ending the Indian indenture system, especially in the Caribbean.Malviya breathed his last on November 12, 1946, at the age of 84.In 2014, he was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Earlier today, addressing a gathering in Lucknow, PM Modi extended Christmas greetings to the people of India and the world, while also paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Maharaja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries.

The Prime Minister said the city was witnessing a new source of inspiration on December 25, a day that holds religious and historical significance.

"Today, the land of Lucknow is witnessing a new inspiration. I extend Christmas greetings to the country and the world. Millions of Christian families in India are celebrating the festival today. We all wish that the spirit of Christmas brings happiness into everyone's life," PM Modi said.

He stated that December 25 commemorates the birth anniversaries of leaders who played significant roles in India's nation-building process, recalling how their contributions shaped the nation's identity and unity.

"December 25th also brings with it the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of two great personalities of the country: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya. These two great men protected India's identity, unity, and pride and left an indelible mark on nation-building," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)