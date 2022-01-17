New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran on his 105th birth anniversary on Monday, saying he was widely admired as an effective administrator who placed top priority on social justice and empowerment.

Ramachandran, also a popular Tamil film actor, was the founder of the AIADMK and remained the state's chief minister from 1977 till his death in 1987.

He is credited with successfully implementing a number of welfare programmes in the southern state.

Modi tweeted, "Remembering Bharat Ratna MGR on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired as an effective administrator who placed top priority on social justice and empowerment. His schemes brought a positive change in the lives of the poor. His cinematic brilliance is also widely acclaimed."

