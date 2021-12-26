New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the "Drone show" organized in the Residency area of Lucknow and said that different aspects of the Indian freedom struggle were brought to life by the show.

Addressing the Mann Ki Baat radio program today, PM Modi said, "I would also like to discuss a post of Nilesh, a resident of Lucknow. Nilesh has showered praises on a unique Drone Show in Lucknow. This drone show was organized in the Residency area of Lucknow."

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat, December 26, 2021 Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways From 84th Edition of PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme.

Describing the 'Drone show', the Prime Minister said that different aspects of the Indian freedom struggle were brought to life during the show.

"The testimony of the first freedom struggle of 1857 is still visible on the walls of the Residency. Different aspects like 'Chauri Chaura Andolan ', the ' Kakori Train ' incident or Netaji Subhash's indomitable courage and valor were brought to the life. This Drone Show won everyone's hearts," PM Modi stated.

Also Read | UP Govt to Construct Houses for Poor on Land Freed from Mafias, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Encouraging people for bringing such unique aspects to the people, PM Modi said, "Similarly, you can also bring to the people the unique aspects related to the freedom movement connected to your cities, villages. In that you can take a lot of help of technology."

Speaking about Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav gives us an opportunity to live the memories of the freedom struggle and gives us an opportunity to experience them. This is an inspiring festival, a motivating occasion, to display the will to do something, to take new resolves for the country."

"Let us continue to be inspired by the great personalities of the freedom struggle, continue to further strengthen our efforts for the country," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)