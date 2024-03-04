New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the esteemed President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the President of the Ramakrishna Mission is a guiding light for many through his teachings.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. His teachings and spiritual guidance are a beacon of light for many, and his contributions to our society's spiritual growth and well-being cannot be overstated," the Prime Minister said in a post on X. (ANI)

