New Delhi, October 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought blessings on the second day of Navratri and prayed for success and prosperity in everyone's lives.

"Mother Brahmacharini, the goddess of renunciation and penance, is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. May Mata Brahmacharini bless all her devotees with success and prosperity," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier on the first day of Navratri PM Modi had wished everyone and hoped that the festival will bring strength, good health, and prosperity in everyone's lives.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

