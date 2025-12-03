New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunities, and accessibility for Divyang citizens on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

He praised their contributions to national development and highlighted steps taken for their welfare.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we reiterate our commitment to always ensuring dignity, access and opportunity for our Divyang sisters and brothers. They have distinguished themselves across sectors, thanks to their creativity and determination. At the same time, they have enriched our national progress significantly."

"Over the years, India has taken important steps towards Divyang Kalyan through laws, accessible infrastructure, inclusive education policies and innovations in assistive technologies. We will continue to do more in the times to come," the post read.

Celebrated annually on December 3, the day aims to integrate persons with disabilities into the societal mainstream and transform public attitudes towards them. The United Nations has designated this year's theme as "Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress."

In 2016, the Central Government enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, protecting the rights and ensuring the protection of the Divyangs. Besides, both the Central and State Governments have launched various welfare schemes to promote the well-being and empowerment of Divyangs.

Meanwhile, on November 27, the Supreme Court directed comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians to invite specially abled persons with success stories to shows held on their platforms to raise funds for timely and effective treatment for persons with disabilities.

"We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear the matter next. It's a social burden we are putting on you (comedians), not a penal burden. You are all well-placed persons in society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others", said CJI Surya Kant.

The directions came on a plea filed by the Cure SMA Foundation seeking directions against comedians making insensitive remarks against people suffering from disabilities. (ANI)

