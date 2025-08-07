New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a commemorative coin and a centenary memorial stamp dedicated to highly acclaimed Indian geneticist Professor MS Swaminathan on the latter's birth centenary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference today.

The theme of the conference, "Evergreen Revolution, The Pathway to Biohappiness", reflects Prof. Swaminathan's lifelong dedication to ensuring food for all.

The conference will provide an opportunity for scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on furthering the principles of the 'Evergreen Revolution'. Key themes include sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources; sustainable agriculture for food and nutrition security; strengthening climate resilience by adapting to climate change; utilising appropriate technologies for sustainable and equitable livelihoods; and engaging youth, women and marginalised communities in developmental discourses.

To honour his legacy, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) will launch the MS Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace. The Prime Minister will also give the first award to the recipient on the occasion.

This international award will recognise individuals from developing countries who have made outstanding contributions to improving food security and advancing climate justice, equity, and peace for vulnerable and marginalised communities through scientific research, policy development, grassroots engagement, or local capacity building. (ANI)

