Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the flood situation in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present in the meeting.

Additionally, PM Modi interacted with flood-affected people and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as he took stock of the rescue and relief work in Uttarakhand.

PM arrived in Dehradun earlier in the day, after concluding his engagements with Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand CM Dhami welcomed him at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

"Upon arriving in Dehradun to review the aerial survey of disaster-affected areas and relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations, we welcomed the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. In this difficult time of natural disaster, his presence among the people of the state reflects his deep sensitivity towards the affected individuals," CM Dhami posted on X.

In several parts of Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered ongoing land subsidence. Considering the extent of the damage, the state government has sought Rs 5,702 crore in relief assistance from the Centre. A central team has already visited the affected areas for inspection.

Since the Kedarnath tragedy, this year the state has witnessed the highest number of disasters, causing damage worth crores of rupees. Many villages have been severely affected, with not only loss of human lives but also livestock casualties, the press note said.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami met with the Inter-Ministerial Team that assessed the damage in the Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Nainital districts.

The team was led by R. Prasanna, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. The team shared feedback received from disaster-affected people and praised the relief operations carried out by the state government. (ANI)

