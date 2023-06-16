New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening.

PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel late today to get complete details of the Biparjoy Cyclone situation approaching Gujarat. Hon'ble Prime Minister also learned the details of the security arrangements for wild animals including lions of Gir Forest," Gujarat CMO tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also held a live meeting at the 'war room' on Thursday. He held discussions over railway tracks, OHE (overhead equipment) and other issues. He gave the officials directions to remain strict over the matters of security and protection. He also spoke with the officials regarding railway stations in Gujarat and Maharashtra, in the wake of the 'Biparjoy' cyclone.

Meanwhile, the intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours Friday.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, has made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area and has also affected the train services. Due to this, around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

Officials said that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) 'Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

