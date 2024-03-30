Jaipur, March 30: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that to encourage animal husbandry using the scientific method, PM Narendra Modi started the Rashtriya Gokul Mission for the first time. While speaking at the Holi Milan ceremony organised by Gurjar Samaj, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said that this event would ensure brotherhood in society.

CM Sharma said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the central govt has formed the 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' for the welfare of cows. To encourage animal husbandry using the scientific method, the Rashtriya Gokul Mission was started by PM Modi for the first time. Animal husbandry is the backbone of the economy of farmers." Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Wife, Son Perform Dandavat Parikrama of Giriraj Maharaj, Video Surfaces.

He said that the Gurjar Samaj has played an important role in improving the economy of the farmers. He said that the Gurjar Samaj has played an important role in society and raised its voice against injustice and atrocity. The community has preserved the cultural heritage. He said that this event would create brotherhood in society. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Makes Surprise Visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital; Reprimands Officials (Watch Video).

This festival of colours reflects the victory of good over evil.

Recently, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma celebrated Holi at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur and extended wishes to everyone on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)