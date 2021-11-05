New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett for his Diwali wishes and greeted him for the festival of light.

"Thank you, my dear friend Naftali Bennett for the wonderful greetings. Wishing you a Happy Diwali too," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett extended his Diwali greetings to his Indian counterpart.

Taking Twitter Prime Minister Bennett said, "Happy Diwali to my friend Narendra Modi and to all the people celebrating in India and around the world."

He also greeted people in Hindi saying, "Warm wishes to all Indians on the auspicious occasion of Diwali."

India and Israel share a good bilateral relationship.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett to visit India when both met in Glasgow on the sidelines of COP26 on Tuesday. (ANI)

