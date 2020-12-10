New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on December 11, 2020, at 04:30 pm via video conferencing. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode and will see the participation of several national and international poets and artists," the PMO said.

Also Read | C Rajagopalachari 142nd Birth Anniversary: Here Are Interesting Facts About The Last Governor-General of India.

Notably, the festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)