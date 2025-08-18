Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 18 (ANI): For the first time after the major success in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the top military brass in the Combined Commanders' Conference planned to be held in Kolkata in the third week of September.

The conference is attended by all the top Commanders of the three defence forces along with the civilian bureaucracy of the Defence Ministry.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the top Commanders on national security-related issues and give out his vision for the forces in future, defence sources told ANI.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be given a detailed presentation on the creation of three Theatre Commands as part of the higher defence reforms to enable forces to fight future wars jointly and efficiently.

The basic groundwork for the Theatre Commands is being done by the Integrated Defence Staff under Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. The IDS is now also working towards incorporating the lessons learnt from Operation Sindoor into the structure of the commands' structure.

The military is also looking towards enhancing the operational role of the Chiefs of Defence Staff-led Chiefs of Staff Committee, they said.

The Theatre Commands were planned to be set up at three locations, including Jaipur, Prayagraj and Karwar.

The commands would be responsible for the Western, Northern, and maritime borders, respectively.

Another major presentation to be made to the Prime Minister would be on the indigenous weapon systems and platforms built under Make in India in the country.

The forces are preparing a detailed presentation on the performance of the equipment during Operation Sindoor as well as the future programmes in this domain.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, along with many loitering munitions like the Nagastra, were used to destroy the terror and Pakistani military targets in Pakistan.

A small number of indigenous weapon systems may also be showcased during the event planned for the first time in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister would earlier address the Combined Commanders' Conference annually, but now it has been made once every two years.

The Defence Minister had last year addressed the Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow, during which he gave the forces his directives and vision for national security. (ANI)

