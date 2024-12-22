New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters in the national capital on Monday, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

This event marks the first time a prime minister will participate in a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, the release noted.

Also Read | 'Do They Care About Me': UP Man Fakes Own Kidnapping to Test If His Girlfriend and Family Love Him, Lands in Jail.

The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with prominent leaders of the Christian community, including cardinals, bishops, and lay leaders, the statement added.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), established in 1944, is the primary organisation representing Catholics across the country.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Visit Violence-hit Parbhani on December 23; BJP Dubs It as ‘Drama’.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi attended a Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian in Delhi, where he received a warm welcome and engaged with prominent members of the Christian community.

"Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister was given a rousing welcome at the Kurian residence, where he was presented with a flower bouquet.

Christmas, celebrated annually on December 25, marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed as both a religious and cultural event by billions of people worldwide.

On Christmas Eve, people across the country hold midnight masses, and churches are illuminated with festive lights. Revellers burst firecrackers to herald the festive season.

As one of the most sacred days in Christianity, Christmas is often spent with family and friends. People set up Christmas trees, decorate their homes with lights and wreaths, and host gatherings.

The day is also characterised by homecomings, warm family reunions, and celebratory meals. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and richly adorned Christmas trees add to the spirit of the celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)