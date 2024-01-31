Guwahati (Assam) [India] January 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Assam after accepting their invitation beginning on February 3.

The visit assumes significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

CM Sarma said that during his two-day visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works worth over Rs 11,000 crore to the people.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, "I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. Hon'ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over Rs11,000 crore to the people".

The CM further said in his post that he chaired several preparatory meetings today ahead of his visit.

According to the reports, the Prime Minister will also address a mega public rally in Guwahati on February 4.

The Office of Assam's Chief Minister said in a post on X that CM Sarma also reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officials to ensure its grand success.

The Office of Assam's Chief Minister said in a post on X," In view of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi 's visit to Assam, HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a series of meetings with various departments at Lok Sewa Bhawan today. HCM reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officials to ensure its grand success."(ANI)

