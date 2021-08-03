New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually preside over an open debate on maritime security at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 9.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will chair an open debate at the UN Security Council.

India is holding the presidency of the UNSC for August.

"PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on 'Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security' in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate. #PMChairsUNSC #IndiainUNSC," he said.

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)