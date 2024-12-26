Ghaziabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Security has been heightened in Ghaziabad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar station on Sunday.

In preparation for the event, the Ghaziabad police have declared eight police station areas as no-drone zones, according to officials.

Also Read | Ram Temple: Ayodhya Set To Witness Grand Celebration on January 11, 2025, Marking First Anniversary of 'Prana Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

"Flying drones has been banned in the Kotwali, Madhuban Bapudham, Nandgram, Link Road, Sahibabad, Indirapuram, Sihani Gate, and Kaushambi police station areas to ensure maximum security during the Prime Minister's visit," Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The police have also invoked Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the BNSS to maintain law and order.

Also Read | Simran Singh Dead: Popular Radio Jockey Known As 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Dies by Suicide at Her House in Gurugram, No Death Note Found.

"Security arrangements have been tightened across the city, and we will soon issue a route diversion plan to facilitate smooth movement during the event," Kumar added.

Namo Bharat trains are part of India's futuristic Regional Rapid Transit System, offering modern, high-speed connectivity. Equipped with advanced features like smart ticketing, comfortable seating, and enhanced safety systems, these trains aim to provide a seamless travel experience while reducing traffic congestion and pollution in urban areas.

The RRTS's first 17-kilometer priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot inaugurated by Modi on October 20, 2023.

Since then, two additional sections have become operational, with the 17-kilometer stretch between Duhai and Modinagar North inaugurated on March 6 and the Meerut South RRTS station operationalised on August 18.

Currently, the Namo Bharat services operate across a 42-kilometer corridor covering nine stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)