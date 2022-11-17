Varanasi, November 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday formally inaugurate the month long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi, a senior official said.

He will also address the gathering during about three hours stay in his parliamentary constituency, Mahanagar Chairman Vidyasagar Rai said. PM Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak Agree on ‘Enduring Importance’ of UK-India Relationship.

Modi will formally inaugurate the samagam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Aimed at reviving the cultural links between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, the Kashi-Tamil Samagam is being organised in Varanasi. It is an initiative of the central government as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. G20 Summit: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Meets PM Narendra Modi in Bali (Watch Video).

The programme aims to celebrate the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and highlight the Tamil language and culture. The programme from November 17 to December 16 will strive to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu.

