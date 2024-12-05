New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day event here on Friday that will highlight the vast cultural tapestry of northeast India, bringing together an array of traditional arts, crafts and cultural practices.

The 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' is being held in Bharat Mandapam, a statement said.

Also Read | Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Attend Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Oath Ceremony in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

It added the event will feature a variety of programmes and other exercises aimed at promoting economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products and tourism.

"The cultural festival will have artisan exhibitions, grameen haats, state-specific pavilions and technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the northeastern region," the statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Agrees To Relax GRAP-4 Restrictions, Says Can't Go Below GRAP-2 at This Stage.

Key events will include investor roundtables and buyer-seller meets designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships and joint initiatives boosting the economic growth of the region.

The festival will have a design conclave and fashion shows displaying the rich handloom and handicraft traditions of northeast India on the national stage.

Highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage, the festival will also showcase vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)