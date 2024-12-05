As the Maharashtra Assembly welcomed Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, Bollywood stars lined up at the oath-taking ceremony. The bigwigs of B-town like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan and her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Madhuri Dixit attended the event in the entertainment capital of India. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Hug Each Other at Swearing-In Ceremony at Azad Maidan, Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Sachin Tendulkar at Azad Maidan

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government pic.twitter.com/YipCYW05ey — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2024

Both Salman and SRK, whose iconic film Karan Arjun re-released in cinemas recently, were dressed in their formal best. The two hugged each other at Azad Maidan where the event was held, sending their fans in frenzy over the “bhaichara”. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama with a jacket, Ranveer opted for an all-black look in Indo-Western formals with his half-tied hair. Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as BJP Leader Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd Term at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor at Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Event

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor at the Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/NpoWtnFoGr — Ranveer Movie FC (@RanveermovieFC) December 5, 2024

Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

#WATCH | Mumbai | "Bahut, bahut badhai," says Actor Vicky Kaushal on swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM. pic.twitter.com/izEhiXAMNz — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly elections which were conducted on November 20, saw BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats. The incumbent Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) wiped out the Maha Vikas Aghadi completely in the assembly elections. Mahayuti alliance comprehensively won the Maharashtra Assembly Elections as it swept 230 out of 288 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of INC, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) won 46 seats in the Assembly elections of the state.

Devendra Fadnavis returned to the CM’s chair after 5 years, and graduated from deputy CM in his last term. Earlier, the Mahayuti alliance kept mum on its selection of the Chief Minister candidate as negotiations were underway with all the stakeholders in the alliance.

The 2019 election was won by the alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena (back when Sena was one unit led by Uddhav Thackeray). However, the follow-up to the 2019 Assembly Elections was quite dramatic, and saw Uddhav Thackeray siding with INC and Nationalist Congress Party, and being crowned as the Chief Minister.

One thing that troubled the participants at the swearing in ceremony was the Mumbai heat. The city is currently witnessing an extreme swing between temperatures as the city sizzled on its hottest December day in the past 16 years (since 2008) as the maximum temperatures soared to 37.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Earlier, Mumbai recorded its coldest temperatures since eight years (2016).

