New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday.

As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence last week, Ahmedabad's famous tourist hotspot Sabarmati Riverfront also completed a decade.

Keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind, another attraction has been added with the construction of a foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. This 300-metre bridge connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati Riverfront.

"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said.

The bridge which is unique in its design - both technically and visually - will also augment the status of the Riverfront as well as of the city and will become an engineering marvel.

Further, on Sunday, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Veer Balak Memorial' in Anjar town of Kutch.

During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch. The tragedy of this incident was noticed all over the world. The then Chief Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children. Now, this memorial is ready outside Anjar city and Prime Minister will inaugurate it.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the construction of this memorial has been completed. 100 family members of the deceased have been invited to attend the inauguration. (ANI)

