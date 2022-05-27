New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 - on Friday at 10 am at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

"At 10 AM tomorrow, May 27, I will take part in the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. This forum brings together key stakeholders including StartUps with the aim of increasing India's presence in the sector. I'd urge all those interested in tech and innovation to watch the programme," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also interact with Kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event and is being held on May 27 and 28.

"Over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc. will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition," the PMO said in a statement.

The Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others. (ANI)

