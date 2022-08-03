New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur in Valsad district of Gujarat on Thursday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The cost of the entire project is around Rs 200 crore.

Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting-edge medical infrastructure that will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities, especially to the people of the southern Gujarat region.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore. It will be equipped with top-class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. The Hospital will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for the care and upkeep of animals.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. It will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others subsequently. (ANI)

