Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, and a 6-lane road, with both the projects set to be completed in November, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

"We are constructing a new airport (terminal). It will be the most beautiful airport in the country, and the PM will inaugurate it in November along with a 6-lane road," Sarma told reporters here.

Named after the first Chief Minister of Assam, Gopinath Bordoloi, the airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states of India and connects the region to major domestic and international destinations. It is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group.

The passenger traffic at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati increased 7.67 per cent to 6.57 million in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25, according to a statement from the airport on Wednesday.

Works for a new airport terminal are at an advanced stage. Once inaugurated, it will significantly add to Guwahati Airport's existing capacity.

Earlier today, Sarma also inaugurated the newly constructed Down Town Flyover, making it the 14th flyover in Guwahati. The flyover connects the Narangi area to Kurua.

Meanwhile, while preparing for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Sarma said that a "new wave of welfare schemes" will be starting from August 16 and will go on till February.

"As we are starting a new wave of welfare schemes from August, which will continue until February, the results can be any number given the unprecedented welfare schemes that we are rolling out from August 16th. I can feel the vibes, the result will be unprecedented, and the NDA will be somewhere in the sky," Sarma said.

Earlier today, CM Sarma inaugurated 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action', an initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council under the Bodoland Happiness Mission at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma, on the occasion, also conferred the Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award on 18 personalities who contributed immensely to the enrichment of folk cultures in the BTR.

The Chief Minister hailed the Bodoland Happiness Mission and said that the mission is an excellent effort to strengthen the peace and stability that the people of BTR achieved over the last five years.

He said that the Bodoland Happiness Mission launched in the BTR has been hugely successful in forging happiness in the BTR areas.

Giving a contrasting situation that has existed in the Bodoland areas since 1968, which witnessed violence, turmoil and more, CM Sarma said that the demand for self-determination of the Bodo people and the associated fear psychosis generated among the people belonging to other communities living in the areas made Bodoland one of the most disturbed areas. (ANI)

