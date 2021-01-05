New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Days after inaugurating the 351-km Khurja-Bhaupur section in the eastern arm of the mega project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new stretch of the Dedicated Freight Corridor for commercial operations, between Haryana's Rewari and Rajasthan's Madar on January 7 at 11 am via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will also flag off the "world's first Double Stack Long Haul" 1.5 km long container train hauled by electric traction from Haryana's Ateli to Rajasthan's Kishangarh. It is expected to have an "enhanced" axle load of 25 tonnes. It is known to be designed for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) by Research Design and Standards Organisation's (RDSO) wagon department.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present at the occasion.

During his inaugural address on December 29, Modi had said that these freight corridors will play a "major role" in making India "self-reliant". "Be it traders, farmers, or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these."

As per PMO, the Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) consists of nine newly-built DFC stations in which six are crossing stations, namely Dabla, Bhagega, Sri Madhopur, Pachar Malikpur, Sakun, and Kishangarh while the other three in Rewari, Ateli, and Phulera are the junction stations.

"The opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari - Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera, and Kishangarh and will also enable better usage of the container depot of Container Corporation (CONCOR) at Rajasthan's Kathuwas."

This section will also ensure "seamless" connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra, and Dahej situated in Gujarat.

DFCCIL will run freight trains at the maximum speed of 100 km/per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian Railway tracks whereas the average speed of freight trains will also be increased from the existing speed of 26 kmph on Indian Railways lines to 70 kmph on DFC, the PMO stated. (ANI)

